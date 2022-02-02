‘Rogan Should Run CNN’: Greg Gutfeld Offers Solution to Network’s Woes

Cohosts of The Five reacted to the news that Jeff Zucker stepped down from CNN on Wednesday. The move comes after he failed to disclose a consensual relationship he had with Allison Gollust, CNN’s chief marketing officer and a senior vice president.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker told employees in an email. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

Dana Perino explained she did not see the harm in such a relationship.

“I want people to meet and fall in love wherever they meet,” she said, referring to the divorced Zucker and Gollust, whom she noted are “consenting adults.”

“It seems to me that human resources on this front is a little overwrought.”

Jeanine Pirro noted that it’s unclear when the relationship began and that it could have started while at least one of them was married.

“I heard Chris [Cuomo] might have some recordings,” said Jesse Watters. “And if Zucker had just fired him and let him keep the rest of his contract, I think maybe he wouldn’t have dropped this dirt.” Watters was referring to the legal fight between Cuomo and CNN in which the former host is seeking the remaining money left on his contract.

Watters continued, “It’s open season on CNN… All of their talent’s looking around like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have Zucker here. He’s not going to have my back.’ They might even have to change the whole business model of CNN. Just go, breaking news, documentaries, and just cut the crap with all the opinion, fake news conspiracy garbage because that as a business model doesn’t work.”

He suggested a “takeover artist” come in and save CNN.

“Joe Rogan,” interrupted Greg Gutfeld.

“Rogan!” Watters exclaimed.

“Rogan should run CNN,” Gutfeld went on. “God would decide that.”

Spotify could buy CNN,” said Perino, referring to the platform that owns the exclusive rights to Rogan’s show.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com