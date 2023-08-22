Joe Scarborough Dismisses Trump’s Poll Lead: GOP Voters ‘Aren’t Really Comfortable Admitting’ They Want Someone Else

Even though Donald Trump still has the upper hand over his 2024 primary rivals, Joe Scarborough dismissed that polling lead with a reminder that most Republicans want somebody else to take the former president’s place.

At issue is a recent NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll which found that 41 percent of voters want Trump to remain the Republican Party’s leader, but 57 percent want another person to lead the party going forward.

As Scarborough approximated that “six out of ten” majority of that poll result, he cited a focus group conducted with some of the poll respondents, precisely one individual who said she was “afraid” to admit she wants the GOP to move on from the ex-president.

“She had said that she was afraid to come on the show, afraid to talk to the reporter. But she had to do it because people needed to know that she was going to do it,” said Scarborough.

“It’s almost like a reverse Bradley effect,” he continued, citing a theoretical political phenomenon based on former Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley which suggests poll respondents are not always truthful to pollsters.

“They’ve moved on, they want to win again,” Scarborough noted of GOP voters, “But they aren’t really comfortable admitting it, especially to people that Donald Trump says wears horns and are enemies of the state…”

Scarborough summarized “You have people quietly saying — 6 out of 10 in Iowa — they’re ready to move on.You have others starting to quietly move away, hoping the rest don’t pick up on it, the more hardcore members… You look at those the numbers. This cake is not baked yet.”

