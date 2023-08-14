Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Trump Attacks on Tanya Chutkan: ‘Don’t Take These Accusations and Threats Lightly’

Joe Scarborough blasted Donald Trump over his constant attacks against Tanya Chutkan, the federal district judge presiding over the charges he faces for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Morning Joe started Monday off by talking about the hearing Chutkan held with the former president over the protective order that was sought after by Special Counsel Jack Smith. As the judge laid out the ground rules for Trump’s indictment, she warned him not to make any statements that could intimidate witnesses or taint the jury pool.

Mika Brzezinski noted that Trump is already pressing against Chutkan’s orders, railing against her and Smith for the umpteenth time on Truth Social. This led to Scarborough comparing Trump to Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones as he commented, “We are all so accustomed to Donald Trump saying outrageous things and getting away with it.”

We’re like, I guess you just get away with that now. No, we didn’t. Because why? Because the great leveling wind is the judicial system. It’s the third branch of government. Donald Trump, again, thinks that he’s fighting a fight against the New York Post in 1977. He thinks he’s fighting against Marco Rubio in the 2016 primary election. He thinks he’s fighting against clueless people like you and me on news that they can set up is, as you know, set up strawmen and knock them down… You cannot do that to a federal judge, especially a federal judge who is unanimously selected by the United States Senate. I think a [95]-to-nothing confirmation and perhaps one of the most respected judges in that district. So I want to bring in Chuck here. And yes, you may disagree with me, Chuck, but where I come from, you say you start lying about federal judges and posting their pictures. By the way, where I come from, some bad things have happened in Alabama to federal judges in the past. They’ve been blown up when they’ve tried to open packages and their home federal judges have and and federal judges don’t take these sort of accusations and threats lightly.

