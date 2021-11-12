During segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe about the Texas ban on school mask mandates, co-host Joe Scarborough gave rare credit to President Donald Trump for Operation Warp Speed, which helped develop the coronavirus vaccine.

“We are north of 750,000 Americans dead from the virus,” said MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle. “We are heading towards 800,000 point and you wonder about this. You know, why has this been the case.”

He continued:

And you wonder and you can’t help but wonder if at a given moment early on that one of the leaders of this country, specifically if we had a president of the United States, who in the spring of 2020 had taken to the podium and looked into the camera, spoke to the United States of America and the world and said, “We have been assaulted by a thing called Covid-19, it can kill you. But a miracle has occurred, given American ingenuity and scientific ingenuity, we have developed a vaccine to save your life, to save your children’s lives, to save your family and your neighbors.” “But it’s necessary for you to get vaccinated. And I the president of the United States am getting vaccinated right now in two minutes after I finished these brief remarks. In addition, we should be wearing masks to prevent spreading this virus that’s going to be with us perhaps forever.” If everything had been explained truthfully, logically to the people of this country, I think we’d be looking at a different country today.

We should note that, contrary to Barnicle’s suggestion, the vaccines were unavailable in the spring of 2020. The FDA did not issue its emergency authorization for the first Covid-19 vaccine until December 2020.

“Well, again, it’s so unnecessary because again this is a bipartisan victory. You actually have Donald Trump and we’ve said this time and again,” said Scarborough. “You actually have Donald Trump whose administration launched Operation Warp Speed. They bet on the right vaccines. You compare how we did on the roll-out and what happened in the EU. We had Moderna and Pfizer. Both very effective. J&J a little less effective.”

“But still, we were lined up to succeed,” he added.

Scarborough went on to say:

Here we have, a bipartisan effort with the president who, to use a horseracing analogy, bet on the right horses and extraordinary work by scientists and doctors and researchers. And we got vaccines in record time when people were saying it’s going to take five, six, seven, maybe 10 years. Record time. And then the Biden administration pushed those vaccines out. This should be seen as a bipartisan win. And it’s so unfortunate that it hasn’t been. It’s so unfortunate that President Trump decided not to be shown while getting his vaccine or his booster shots, to not talk openly about it. And when he’s booted and shouted down by a couple of yahoos and an audience that are yelling at him for telling Americans to take care of themselves, get the vaccine, to take care of their children, take care of their grandparents, he just backed off.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

