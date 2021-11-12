Joe Scarborough laughed out loud at former President Donald Trump’s so-called “Envoy Ambassador” Ric Grenell, who the Morning Joe co-host derided as “a guy I would not send to 7/11 to get a Slurpee.”

“Former President Trump has been saying for months that he should be the actual president, as you know,” said Scarborough on Friday morning. “And now he’s taken his fantasy a step further.”

“As a private citizen, Mr. Trump sent former Ambassador, of all people,” he continued, bursting out laughing, “Ric Grenell to the Kosovo-Serbia border in what he is calling an envoy ambassador. A guy I would not send to 7/11 to get a Slurpee.”

Scarborough noted that “Grenell landed in Kosovo this week.”

He continued, “But because Donald Trump is actually not the president because Joe Biden got well over 300 electoral votes, Grenell’s not there in any official government capacity.”

Scarborough read a statement a White House official sent to RealClearPolitics: “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer President and doesn’t have [any ‘envoy ambassadors’] representing the United States.”

Scarborough asked Way Too Early host and Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire “what exactly does the former president hope to accomplish” with that statement.

“First of all, we have to get to the bottom of what an envoy ambassador is. That’s a term that no one had heard yesterday when the story started making the rounds,” replied Lemire.

“The Biden administration, as you saw, this is Donald Trump pretending to be president again,” he continued. “We have seen him in recent weeks and months, as he has stepped further back on the political stage, it appears that he’s preparing a 2024 run, re-engaging on certain issues that he thinks were good for his administration.”

Lemire continued:

Immigration. Afghanistan in particular, that was when this really began, when he became sharply critical of how the Biden administration handled the early days of the Afghanistan withdrawal. And now he’s turning to other foreign policy accomplishments, although I don’t know that the Kosovo matter is the one that would have been top of lists of people recounting the Trump administration. And he has decided to send noted Twitter troll Ric Grenell over there. Grenell, of course, did briefly serve as ambassador to Germany for the Trump administration and then as interim head of the intelligence agencies before then turning to campaign efforts and trying to undermine the confidence in the U.S. election. So it’s unclear. There’s no sense that any foreign government over there will receive him in any official capacity. He’ll surely take a few meetings and then tweet about it. But this is something the Biden administration is laughing off. And I want to note one aide I did talk to last night said, look, this is one thing that could probably blow over in a couple of days. But if this is the beginning of trying to actually meddle in foreign policy, something that, of course, is a no-no. Previous presidents do not do so unless asked by the current president. Jimmy Carter let’s say who of course has had great success post-presidency, working overseas. That if he starts to meddle in U.S. affairs and starts muddling messages, particularly, if it does seem like Trump’s going to be a favorite for the GOP nomination in ’24, that becomes a more serious matter.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com