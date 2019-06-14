Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough called out Senator Mitch McConnell Friday morning saying that the Senate the Majority Leader was “lying through his teeth” in his defense of President Donald Trump.

After playing a clip of McConnell’s recent appearance on The Laura Ingraham Show in which the senior senator from Kentucky dismissed criticism of Trump by saying “He gets picked at every day over every aspect of it but the fundamental point is they’re trying to keep the 2016 election alive and the investigation alive when the American people have heard enough.”

Coming out of that clip, Willie Geist first said “No, actually that’s not what anyone’s talking about right now,” into which Scarborough interjected, “that’s such a lie! Willie, he’s such a liar. I’m sorry, he’s just lying through his teeth.”

He then pointed out that, unlike President Trump, if a foreign agent like the Chinese were to offer dirt on a political opponent of McConnell’s, the Kentucky senator would, of course, call the FBI, before dismissing McConnell’s legacy as ostensibly enabling Trump.

