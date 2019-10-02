Morning Joe took the unique turn by opening Wednesday mornings show with a clip from a competitive cable news network. The clip was chosen not for its strong journalistic standards to be used as a news peg for a thoughtful panel discussion. No, this was a clip featured purely for the ridicule and mockery that many viewers appear to enjoy.

The clip featured Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera lauding Sean Hannity from Tuesday night’s show for the prime time hosts indefatigable defense of the embattled administration of President Donald Trump.

“You know, if it wasn’t your show, they would destroy him absolutely,” Geraldo told Hannity. “You’re the difference between Donald J. Trump and Richard Nixon,” he noted, adding “In Nixon’s case if he had someone that stuck up for him, he wouldn’t have been, you know, motivated to cover up that burglary.”

After the clip aired, co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough had very different reactions. The former winced at what she clearly saw as an untoward comment, while the latter could not contain his laughter.

Scarborough exclaimed, “Wait, wait, hold on. Was that a compliment?” He then made an apparent dig at Geraldo’s past live televised specials, saying “You know, if Al Capone had had someone like you, Sean, come on. Are you kidding me?”

After a brief suggestion that Hannity and Geraldo’s support of Trump was akin to supporting fascism, Scarborough asked “didn’t he say he wanted to punch people in the face? As Geraldo notes Richard Nixon doesn’t have a Sean Hannity.”

