Joe Scarborough Rips GOP Hyperventilating Over Hunter Biden While Ignoring Trump: ‘Straight Out of Joe McCarthy’s Playbook’

Joe Scarborough blasted conservatives moaning about the so-called “two-tiered system of justice” while ignoring the differences in the cases of Hunter Biden and Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Morning Joe rolled footage of Kevin McCarthy whining over the plea deal wherein President Joe Biden’s son will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and will admit to the facts of a felony gun charge against him. The house speaker ignored that the deal was made by David Weiss, a U.S. attorney appointed by Trump in 2018, who told Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earlier this month that he held “ultimate authority” over the Hunter probe.

Scarborough reacted by saying Trump would “never” have let Weiss hold over into his administration if the situation was reversed.

He didn’t stop there:

It’s also remarkable. I mean, Tim Scott saying in front of that audience that Lady Justice must be blindfolded. I’m sitting there thinking, yeah, we must treat people the same. These are the same people that overwhelmingly support Donald Trump being able to steal nuclear secrets and want to defund the FBI because the FBI went to retrieve some of the most important, sensitive, classified documents the U.S. government has, and they’re lecturing. Tim Scott is lecturing us, lecturing the 85 percent of Americans who think Donald Trump shouldn’t even run for office because he stole nuclear secrets.

Sam Stein noted that despite the GOP’s calls for blind justice, Trump and others have declared their interest in weaponizing the Department of Justice against their political foes. Since Congressional Republicans are constantly talking about the ongoing investigation into the Biden family’s alleged bribery scheme, Scarborough noted that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has alleged much, but shown little to prove those accusations.

This term has been over overused way too much. Maybe we’ve even overused it here. But this is straight out of Joe McCarthy’s playbook. This is McCarthyism, where you throw one unsubstantiated charge after another after another up against the wall, and we can tick through every one. And people who have been harshly critical of the media’s response to this even admit, when pressed, there are no crimes here. Could there have been unethical behavior? Sure. Should Hunter Biden have flown on Air Force Two when he was going over to China to make a business deal? No. Unethical behavior. You can have a debate about that and then compare that to what Donald Trump did, compare that to what other presidents did. But again, nobody’s come forward with a crime. It is all smoke, no fire and a hell of a lot of McCarthyism here.

Watch above via MSNBC.

