Joe Scarborough Rips Senate Democrats, Accuses Them of ‘Virtue Signaling’ With Symbolic Abortion Rights Vote

Joe Scarborough is less than impressed with Democratic-led Congress, and let Morning Joe viewers know exactly why during a Thursday morning that will resonate with many.

At issue is Wednesday’s failed vote on expanding abortion rights but forth by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Not only did they miss the mark of 60 votes necessary to pass, but they even failed to reach a majority as Senator Joe Manchin joined Republicans voting against the measure for a final tally of 51-49.

Scarborough wondered aloud, given Roe v. Wade has 70% of American support, why not just advance a bipartisan bill that would pass, instead of adding a number of other items that effectively ensured its defeat.

After John Heileman suggested that perhaps the strategy is to vote on a more acceptable bipartisan bill closer to the midterm elections, Scarborough just called out Democratic Congress.

“The story of the democratic congress, thus far, is wildly overshooting the mark,” Scarborough noted. “And getting nothing from it.”

Mika Brzezinski quickly chimed in to correctly note, “well, they want to know where people stand.”

“You know, the time for virtue-signaling is over,” Scarborough added. “They don’t have many legislative days left.”

The Morning Joe host proceeded to hammer Democratic Congressional leadership for ostensibly letting perfect be the enemy of the good and as a result, consistently coming out on the losing end, if even just on symbolic votes.

In other words, the time for symbolism has long passed for Schumer says Scarborough, as well as a number of Democratic voters frustrated with him and his fellow Democratic leaders in Congress.

