Joe Scarborough stirred the pot of toil and trouble among the ranks of Democratic party leaders Tuesday morning, claiming that Georgia Gubernatorial candidate, and voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams “obviously doesn’t want to be on the same stage as Joe Biden.”

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to visit Atlanta on Tuesday to push for legislative action on voting rights as efforts in Congress appear to have stalled. Abrams, who has made voting rights a centerpiece of her campaigns, announced that she would not be attending the event as she has a scheduling conflict, though she did tweet support.

The set of Morning Joe had a bit of a laugh that Abrams would miss a visit from the president of the United States, suggesting she had more pressing needs like having to get the “car done” or “tires rotated.” Scarborough suggested that Abrams was missing the event due to some political calculus, which drew push back from Mika Brzezinksi and Rev. Al Sharpton.

“I am not criticizing Stacey Abrams here,” insisted Scarborough. “I am making a comment about the political standing of Joe Biden as seen from a woman who’s running for governor of Georgia and wants to win that election. Politicians show up with presidents when they have 52% of approval ratings,” he continued. “Politicians don’t show up with presidents when their approval ratings may be in the 30s in the state.”

“This is politics 101. I find it fascinating, and it speaks less to Stacey Abrams that really does than it does what she perceives Joe Biden’s political standing to be in the state of Georgia right now that she’s not showing up in an event that was custom-made for herm” he said noting how Abrams is the “one champion of voting right and she’s the one had Joe Biden wins the state of Georgia. She’s on the forefront of everything we are talking about today.”

“All the more reason you’d think she would be there unless she thought it didn’t help her campaign running for governor of Georgia,” he concluded.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com