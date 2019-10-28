Joe Scarborough claimed that President Donald Trump reminded him of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi when he went into vivid detail on Sunday while announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The comments came as Morning Joe re-imagined Trump’s address by splicing it with footage of former President Barack Obama announcing the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011. This version of Trump’s address did not include the moments where Trump mocked al-Baghdadi by saying he died whimpering and sniveling during the raid in Syria.

When Scarborough acknowledged how Trump said al-Baghdadi “died like a dog,” he said “[Trump] sounded not like a president of the United States. He actually sounded like Saddam Hussein after torturing people, sounded like Muammar Gaddafi after he would torture people.”

Scarborough made that comparison again later in the show, saying Trump’s words were ripped from the same playbook as “the worst of the worst strongmen.”

