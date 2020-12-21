Joe Scarborough questioned the value of the 25th Amendment when he wondered why we even have it if we don’t use it to remove President Donald Trump after his reported consideration of martial law to overturn the election he lost.

Reports surfaced over the weekend of an Oval Office meeting late last week in which Trump discussed appointing Sidney Powell as Special Counsel to look into baseless claims of election fraud. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn (who was recently pardoned after lying to the FBI) argued for instituting martial law in several states to redo the election effectively in the same meeting.

After Mika Brzezinski updated Morning Joe viewers, Scarboro referenced an essay written by conservative stalwart Jonah Goldberg last week that, as Scarborough paraphrased, claimed that “Donald Trump was out of his mind,” and “if he had told Republicans six months ago what Donald Trump was going to be doing now, they would accuse him of having trump derangement syndrome.”

Scarborough then suggested to The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt that “it is getting actually to the point where you just wonder if we shouldn’t just get rid of the 25th amendment because at any other time, any other sane time, it would be used to temporarily remove a president from office if he were talking about these sort of things.”

Schmidt asserted that in his opinion, “it is a fact at this point that if Donald Trump could, he would steal the election, and he would stay there, regardless of anything else.” With just 30 days left in his administration, Schmidt also noted with some mockery that “Trump is truly only being held back by folks like Ken Cuccinelli and Mark Meadows,” who are true Trump loyalists.

Watch above via MSNBC.

