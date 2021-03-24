Fox & Friends featured Fox News contributor Joey Jones to opine the conversation of legislative gun reform that has followed a sharp spike in mass shootings in the past week. And to his great credit, the retired Marine Corps bomb tech offered some legitimately unique perspective on the right-of-center morning show. Unfortunately for him, however, his description of The View’s Sunny Hostin is likely to get more attention.

Jones came on to ostensibly mock Democratic efforts to increase background checks on gun purchases as a mitigation strategy for mass shootings. While Fox & Friends host focused on more of a shoulder shrugged “what are you gonna do?” approach to gun violence, Jones made the salient point that current background checks can work if they are more effectively implemented, and encouraged the Biden Administration to focus on the efficacy of plans already in place.

“I’m not worried about losing my second amendment,” Jones said. “I’m worried about congress focusing its efforts on appeasement and good talking points rather than legislation that may save lives”

Steve Doocy then played an edited clip from Tuesday’s episode of The View in which Hostin called out the proclaimed freedom by gun rights activists to their “unfettered right” to own assault weapons. ” I feel like a hostage to the selfish people that insist on owning these types of weapons that is not freedom,” Hostin said, adding, “You are not a patriot because you think you have the right to own these types of weapons.”

Jones responded to that clip by saying “just because a pretty talking head says it doesn’t make it true.” He followed by saying “I’m sure she a smart fantastic person, but she is absolutely wrong on this. And she can take her hate and ignorance out to the street and scream if she wants to.” Jones then reverted to the predictable pro-gun pablum that Fox & Friends viewers tune in to watch.

Hostin was referencing the Assault Weapons ban that was passed in 1994, expired in the early aughts, and has been recently touted by President Joe Biden in a pledge to return. On the effectiveness of that particular regulation, Jones is correct to be cautious in overestimating its effectiveness in abating mass shootings. Recent studies show that permits and more rigorous background checks are far more effective than an Assault Weapons ban.

Watch above via Fox News.

