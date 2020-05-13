CNN’s New Day called out the “obviously coordinated” attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci by Fox News primetime hosts Tuesday evening, after the head of the NAID and key figure of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham all went off on Dr.Fauci — to varying degrees — Tuesday night following his Senate testimony on the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci revealed ongoing concerns, and presented a still-cautious approach to reopening places too soon, including schools.

CNN aired a montage that opened Carlson noting “Tony Fauci has not been elected to anything. Some people think he should be dictator for the duration of this crisis. Insanity,” before calling him “the chief buffoon.” The montage continued with Hannity saying “Anthony Fauci seems to favor what the Democrats want. Massive restrictions with no end in sight, and Ingraham’s “all due respect to Dr. Fauci’s expertise, no one elected him to anything.”

Co-anchor John Berman followed by immediately noting ” So there is a zero percent chance that this was not coordinated, when you see it across the primetime lineup of Fox, adding “I’m waiting to see how the president responds.”

He then turned directly to Carlson, saying “no one has suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci be a dictator of everything,” before delivering the sick burn “He was called a buffoon. That might be a subject Tucker Carlson knows something about.”

