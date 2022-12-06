John Bolton Calls Trump’s Constitution Termination Call ‘Disqualifying,’ Warns Republican Silence ‘Will Come Back to Haunt Us’

John Bolton is urging Republicans to follow his lead in condemning Donald Trump, warning the former president’s call to terminate the Constitution is a “time bomb” for the GOP ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Bolton said this week he is willing to run in 2024 to attempt to stop his former boss, and bluntly stated on Tuesday that Trump’s words are completely “disqualifying.”

“Well, of course it’s disqualifying,” Bolton said on CNN This Morning about Trump’s Truth Social post. “The president takes an oath of office prescribed by the Constitution itself that says he will to the best of his ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.”

Trump’s Constitution call shows he “effectively” didn’t mean it when he took his oath, Bolton added, and he couldn’t be trust to take it again. Trump already announced that he is running for president in 2024.

The former Trump National Security Advisor warned Republicans they need to call Trump out by name as he is if they want any chance at winning the presidency in 2024.

“That statement is a time bomb sitting on the desk of Republican member of the House and Senate, every Republican candidate around the country,” Bolton said. “If we don’t very clearly, very soon unequivocally object it, naming Trump by name, this will come back to haunt us in November of 2024 in ways we can only imagine.”

In Truth Social posts, Trump called once again for the 2020 presidential election to be “redone.”

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote.

Trump later raged at media coverage of his post, claiming he never called to terminate the Constitution, claiming it’s somehow a lie from the “fake news media.”

Watch above via CNN

