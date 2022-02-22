Former National Security Advisor John Bolton predicted on MSNBC on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be successful despite President Joe Biden’s warnings over invading Ukraine in which such an outcome would’ve happened even if former President Donald Trump, whom he served under, had won re-election.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell mentioned that the Trump presidency was “when Ukraine became so politicized as part of decisions and conversations.”

“There was one call in particular, the so-called perfect call that Trump had with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, which certainly telegraphed to the Kremlin they could do what they wanted with Ukraine and America would not stand up,” continued Mitchell, referring to the 2019 phone call in which Trump allegedly wanted Ukraine to dig dirt on Biden, then a presidential candidate, and his son, Hunter Biden, in exchange for U.S. military assistance. This led to Trump’s first impeachment, where the then-president was acquitted by the Senate following a trial.

“I think Putin was undoubtedly waiting for a second Trump term but he’s getting effectively almost what he would have expected then,” said Bolton. “This is going to be a victory for Russia.”

On Monday, Putin recognized the independence of the Donbas and Luhansk regions of Eastern Ukraine. Since then, Putin has ordered Russian troops to go into the Donbas. The United States, the European Union and individual European countries have condemned Putin’s announcement and Russian troops going into Ukraine, a move that the Biden administration has deemed to be an invasion.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com