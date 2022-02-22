Progressives on Twitter were triggered over MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell having former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton on the air on Tuesday to discuss the latest between Russia and Ukraine as the former has invaded the eastern part of the latter.

Bolton’s pathetic and indefensible argument is the Putin is getting the same thing w/Biden that he got w/Trump. Credit to Andrea Mitchell for punching holes in the argument. But what is the value of promoting this purely political hogwash? — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 22, 2022

Bolton is a nut, but unlike Grenell he actually has some level of expertise. (I still wouldn’t have him on, though.) — John Rosevear 🇺🇸 (@john__rosevear) February 22, 2022

Just incredible that @mitchellreports has John Bolton on for commentary on Ukraine. It’s just astounding she and other media ever hold anyone accountable, tho it’s their core job. — Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) February 22, 2022

MSNBC stop normalizing John Bolton challenge. — Julie DiCaro wrote a book (@JulieDiCaro) February 22, 2022

more adventures in the “liberal” media https://t.co/hsTlZvCrlD — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 22, 2022

why is this person on my tv pic.twitter.com/InjWTIHjQR — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 22, 2022

Literally the last person on earth who should be giving foreign policy advice right now. Perpetually incorrect bloodthirsty warmonger. https://t.co/DFQs6FbycT — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) February 22, 2022

I don’t want to hear John Bolton’s opinion on what we should be doing with Russia or anything for that matter. — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) February 22, 2022

Why would @andreamitchell give air time to a filthy traitor like john bolton? I despise her, for good reason. — Colorado Audrey🔥🦂😷 (@AudreyStJames1) February 22, 2022

