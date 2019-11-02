Jonathan Capehart Hosts Fireside Chat, Reads Off Released Memo Of Trump’s Ukraine Call

MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart was maybe the first cable newser this week to take President Donald Trump’s suggestion of a “fireside chat” reading of his Ukraine call to it’s logical conclusion.

Capehart cued it up with a clip of Trump praising his “perfect conversation” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. When it cut back to the studio, Capehart was cozied up to a crackling (digital) fireplace with a copy of the memorandum of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky released by the White House.

Capehart prefaced his “fireside chat” by saying “Trump’s version of the fireside chat might go something like this.”

“July 25th, 2019,” Capehart begins, reading off the released memo. “President Zelensky begins, ‘we are almost ready to buy more javelins from the United States for the defense purposes.’ Trump replies, ‘I would like you to do us a favor though, because our country has been through a lot. And Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine. They say Crowdstrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people … the server they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on. The whole situation. I think that you are surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it.’ Zelensky responds in part, ‘I guarantee as the president of Ukraine that all the investigations will be done openly and candidly. That I can assure you.'”

“Trump later says, ‘the other thing, there is a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that. So whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … it sounds horrible to me.'”

“Truly, a perfect call,” Capehart remarked.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

