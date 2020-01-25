Lev Parnas’ attorney indicated on CNN that his client has more recordings of President Donald Trump like the one that was released today and could possibly release more to the public.

Joseph Bondy spoke with Anderson Cooper Saturday during CNN’s special coverage of Trump’s ongoing impeachment. Bondy’s interview came after Parnas released a 90-minute recording of a 2018 meeting with Trump where he was told to “take out” Ukraine Amb. Marie Yovanovitch.

“Are there more recordings that Lev Parnas has?” Cooper asked Bondy.

“Yes,” Bondy replied.

“–With the president?” Cooper clarified.

“Yes,” Bondy responded.

“Do you plan to release those?” Cooper asked.

“Perhaps,” Bondy said. “We’ve sent recordings to the House Intelligence Committee also. This seems to be the recording that certainly addresses the issue of the Ambassador and we thought it was really important to get that recording out in public today.”

Cooper also noted that the recording itself was made by Igor Fruman – another Rudy Giuliani associate who has so far remained out of the spotlight following his indictment alongside Parnas on campaign finance charges.

“Do you know the reason why Igor Fruman made these recordings?” Cooper asked.

Bondy said he didn’t know.

“Some people make recordings. They like to take pictures. I can’t ascribe any kind of motive beyond that,” he said, before confirming Fruman had sent the recordings to Parnas as well.

