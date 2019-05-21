“Lock ’em up!”

That’s what The View‘s Joy Behar suggested was the due course of action regarding all Republicans — with perhaps an exception for Rep. Justin Amash — over the Mueller report and the failure to impeach and the administration’s refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas.

After some back-and-forth with Meghan McCain, Behar characterized the comment as hyperbole, though from context it was clear that it was only hyperbolic in the sense of action that can be taken, but that the sentiment behind it was genuine, especially with her reference to Nixon.

Host Whoopi Goldberg posed the question of whether the refusal of Don McGahn to comply with a subpoena constitutes its own instance of obstruction of justice. Co-host Sonny Hostin answered first, saying that she thinks he is at least “in contempt of the subpoena” and that there should or will be “repercussions.”

“I think he can be fined and hauled into jail for it,” she said.

Behar then added her list of lack of cooperation, which included Steve Mnuchin, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and McGahn.

“You know what I was thinking? Nixon would be — he would say I was in the wrong period of history because he would have gotten away with everything just like this corrupt president is getting away with,” said Behar. “This is an unbelievably corrupt president, corrupt administration, and the Republican Party is right behind him and they all should be thrown into jail as far as I’m concerned.”

The audience cheered as Hostin started to add to her remarks, and Behar exclaimed, “Lock ‘em up!”

McCain offered several rebuttals, including pointing out that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has argued against impeaching, and that the American people are not in favor, and asked Behar whether therefore Pelosi ought to be locked up too.

“Well that was what we call hyperbole,” said Behar.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of ABC.

