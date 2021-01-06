MSNBC’s Joy Reid went on a fiery rant on Wednesday night against the mob of Trump supporters that violently clashed with police and stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.

Reid recalled Freddie Gray’s death several years ago and described in some graphic detail how Gray died while in police custody, before noting the massive police response at the time and how severe it was.

“What terrified me in those moments in Baltimore were not the marchers,” she said. “I was afraid of the cops, because they were menacing.”

She contrasted that with the police response to the violent mob of Trump supporters:

“The reason that these people were so unafraid of the cops… the reason they could so easily and casually with their cameras on film themselves throwing things through the walls of our Capitol, our property, going inside the Capitol, sitting in Speaker Pelosi’s office… they know that they are not in jeopardy because the cops are taking selfies with them, walking them down the steps to make sure they’re not hurt, taking care with their bodies, not like they treated Freddie Gray’s body. White Americans aren’t afraid of the cops. White Americans are never afraid of the cops, even when they’re committing insurrection and engaged in attempting to occupy our Capitol to steal the votes of people who look like me, because in their minds they own this country, they own that Capitol. They own the cops. The cops work for them, and people like me have no damn right to try to elect a president. Because we don’t get to pick the president. They get to pick the president. They own the president. They own the White House. They own this country.”

Reid also expressed astonishment at Republicans like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley who said in advance they were going to object to the election results in several states, based on baseless claims of fraud pushed by the president and others.

“What else is it” but a coup, she argued.

She called for Hawley and Cruz and Mitch McConnell to resign, saying they’ve “played a role,” and added that conservative media did as well.

“They’ve all played this game because they thought that there was no downside,” Reid said. “People around the president said, ‘What’s the harm in letting him play it out?'”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]