Joy Reid Suggests Republicans Hate Biden Because He Was VP to ‘The Black President’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed that Republicans loathe President Joe Biden because he was vice president to President Barack Obama, who the host inferred was not liked by conservatives because he was “the Black president.”

Guests Matthew Dowd and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) joined The ReidOut Wednesday to discuss the prospect of the Republican Party gaining full control of Congress later this year.

Dowd commented that if the GOP takes control of the House and Senate, it will serve to him as proof that American democracy has “failed.”

“If the Republicans take the Congress back and the Senate in 2022 and we have a presidential election unfold, then I think we are at the point where our democracy is failed,” Dowd said. “One of the problems that I have with what’s happened over the last five years is that our democracy has gone under a stress test.”

The former advisor to President George W. Bush then described the country as being wounded and in need of a permanent cure, rather than medicine to treat its symptoms.

Reid responded by stating she believes Republican voters are fundamentally opposed to Biden because he served in the administration of the country’s first Black commander-in-chief.

“Yeah. I mean, I totally agree with you. So, tomorrow president Biden is going to speak, and there is a question of whether or not he actually can change this, or he can alter it at all,” Reid said. “Because unbelievably, he has become for Republicans as much of a sort of figure of hatred, a hate object, as President Obama was. You know, the Black president.

“Like, he was his vice president, maybe that’s part of it. I don’t know what it is. But this is the like the most sort of norm, core Democrat ever. He’s a moderate, you know, sort of ordinary Democrat. There’s nothing outrageous about him, but they have cast him as some sort of demonic character.”

Watch above, via CNN.

