JUST IN: Bill Clinton Leaves Hospital After Several Days of Treatment for Blood Infection

Former President Bill Clinton has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for a blood infection.

Clinton has been staying at the UC Irvine Medical Center for the last few days as he recovered from a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. Doctors have been optimistic about the former president’s recovery, and on Sunday, Clinton was shown leaving the hospital alongside his wife, Hillary Clinton, as they head home to Chappaqua, NY.

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña released a statement from Dr. Alpesh N. Amin of UC Irvine, who explained the former president’s recovering condition.

Statement from Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, Chair, Department of Medicine and Executive Director, Hospital Medicine at UC Irvine Health, who has been overseeing the team of doctors treating President Clinton pic.twitter.com/n3mJHesjfC — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 17, 2021

