JUST IN: CNN Shakes Up White House Team and Washington Anchor Lineup

It’s lineup shuffling day at the major cable news networks. Less than an hour after Fox News announced a series of changes, CNN is following suit with a shakeup of its own.

Via press release Monday morning, the network announced a number of new assignments for their top anchors and correspondents in Washington. Most notably, Jake Tapper’s daily afternoon show, The Lead, is expanding permanently to two hours. It will now air from 4-6 p.m., shortening Wolf Blitzer’s The Situation Room by an hour. Tapper also will now share his Sunday morning show, State of the Union, with Dana Bash. Tapper and Bash will each host the program two Sundays per month.

Rising star Abby Phillip has scored her own show. She will take over for John King as the host of Inside Politics Sunday — which airs at 8 a.m. on Sunday mornings. King remains on as the network’s chief national correspondent, and as the host of the daily edition of Inside Politics weekdays from 12-1 p.m.

Jim Acosta, who served as chief White House correspondent during President Donald Trump’s administration, is leaving the White House beat. He will take on a new role as chief domestic correspondent, and will anchor on weekends. Acosta will be replaced as chief White House correspondent by Kaitlan Collins.

And Pamela Brown, who has been given some notable assignments of late — including a featured spot on the network’s coverage of the Georgia runoffs — will now anchor a three-hour edition of CNN Newsroom on Saturday and Sunday nights from 6-9 p.m.

The network gave new assignments to numerous other correspondents. Those announcements can be found below, in this CNN press release:

CNN ANNOUNCES NEW WHITE HOUSE AND

CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT ASSIGNMENTS

CNN has announced a number of new assignments for its White House and Congressional correspondents, timed to the start of President Biden’s Administration. Kaitlan Collins has been named chief White House correspondent. Phil Mattingly will become senior White House correspondent. Arlette Saenz, Jeremy Diamond, John Harwood, MJ Lee and Kate Bennett will all be correspondents covering the White House. Kevin Liptak and Jasmine Wright will join them at the White House as reporters. Jeff Zeleny has been named chief national affairs correspondent and will also cover the first year of the Biden White House. Joe Johns will remain senior Washington correspondent and will shift his focus from the White House to a variety of Washington-related stories. Sunlen Serfaty will become Washington correspondent covering Washington at large. Suzanne Malveaux will continue in her role as national correspondent. Manu Raju has been named CNN’s chief Congressional correspondent. He will be joined on Capitol Hill by correspondents Jessica Dean, Lauren Fox and Ryan Nobles. Daniella Diaz has been named a Capitol Hill reporter. All of CNN’s White House and Congressional assignments are effective January 20th.

