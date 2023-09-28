The second Republican primary debate averaged 9.3 million viewers on Wednesday night, with two million in the 25-54 age demographic tuning in, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The debate featured seven candidates, but was sans frontrunner Donald Trump, who opted instead to hold a rally in Michigan. Hosted by Fox Business, the debate aired on that network, Fox News, and Univision.

Fox co-moderators Dana Perino, Stuart Varney, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón had difficulty getting the candidates to directly answer their questions. At times, the candidates talked over one another in cacophonous fashion.

According to a press release issued by Fox:

On FBN, the debate averaged 1,817,000 viewers and 411,000 in A25-54. It was FBN’s highest-rated telecast since 2016. During the debate, the network had an 1,153% percent viewership advantage over CNBC with 1,817,000 total viewers and a 621% advantage in the A25-54 demo with 411,000 viewers. FNC, which simulcast the debate, delivered 6,693,000 viewers and 1,212,000 in A25-54, outpacing ABC, NBC and CBS across the board and all cable news networks. UNIVISION, which also aired the event, had an audience of 813,000 viewers and 265,000 in A25-54.

The first Republican primary debate last month notched an average of 12.8 million viewers.

Despite the lower numbers relative to the first debate, Fox dominated the cable news ratings even more so than usual:

FBN: 1,817,000 P2+; 411,000 A25-54 FNC: 6,693,000 P2+; 1,212,000 A25-54 UNIVISION: 813,000 P2+; 265,000 A25-54 CNN: 565,000 P2+; 111,000 A25-54 MSNBC: 1,569,000 P2+; 143,000 A25-54

