Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld heaped praise on Dana Perino for her job co-moderating Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate, but that’s where the acclaim ended.

Perino hosted the event alongside Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney and Univision’s Ilia Calderón.

“I did not envy you,” Gutfeld told Perino after calling her the debate’s break-out star during Thursday’s edition of The Five. “I was watching it. You were pretty much shouldering the load for two hours, and you didn’t break a sweat. It was amazing.

“My problem with the debate wasn’t really the candidates at all, because the outcomes you get are created by the design. And Fox joining Univision, perhaps, was the worst partnership I’ve ever seen since Bud Light hired Dylan Mulvaney.

“I mean, you have a host unload a litany of clichés, whose premise is, we challenge successfully every day, and yet they were treated as approved truths. She had no follow-up to each one, which was weird, so it was like a deliberate list prepared by DNC to tweak the candidates, to tweak the audience. It didn’t feel like a journalism debate to me, it felt like The View without pastries.” He continued:

By the way, this isn’t on Fox, so don’t accuse me of shooting in the tent. Hosts had their autonomy over their questions. This is on the RNC, who felt they had to have Fox partner with Univision as if it would be value-added, when it was value-subtracted. Perhaps give Univision their own debate, right, instead of loading questions with like these not-so-subtle accusations. I was waiting for her to ask a candidate, “When was the last time you beat your kids?” It was so silly. I would re-examine the structure of the debates — less questions against a ton of candidates. Consider the success of podcasting, where you can go deep with the candidates, whether Vivek [Ramaswamy] or RFK, Jr. We tend to learn a lot from that.

Gutfeld concluded, “This debate felt like 2015. It’s 2023. Maybe it’s time to reexamine this.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

