California Sen. Kamala Harris left no doubt as to her disdain for what she claimed was the president’s racially loaded and militarized “law and order” speech at the Rose Garden on Monday evening: “Donald Trump has combined the worst of George Wallace and Richard Nixon.

Speaking by phone from her home state with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, the senator and Democratic vice presidential short-list candidate wasted no time invoking infamous right-wing historical figures in comparing and condemning Trump.

“Let’s start with your reaction to what the president said,” Cuomo said, before pointing out the notable absence of any discussion of the police brutality and violence involved in George Floyd’s alleged murder. “No mention of abuse of force by police. The issues that minority communities face that obviously are a big part of fomenting what’s happening and reverberating around the country and then going and holding up the Bible and saying that states like yours need to come in and dominate and stop this movement before it grows.”

“I think that Donald Trump has combined the worst of George Wallace with Richard Nixon,” Harris said, linking the president to both the notorious segregationist Alabama governor and the disgraced, corrupt president who ran on a platform of cracking down on 1960s Vietnam War and counterculture protestors. “You know, when he talks about ‘end it now’ and then ‘dominate the streets,’ you know, dominate, it literally — one iteration of dominate is about supremacy and that’s what Donald Trump is about.”

“Let’s be clear about it, he has spent full time from the time he ran for president throughout his term in office, full time trying to sow hate and division among the American people,” Harris added. “What he is right now doing in terms of invoking the American military, threatening the American people with the American military, the use of the American military against its own people. He is not a commander in chief. He is a divider. He is clearly scared. And — and he cannot meet this moment that he has partly created because of his inability to understand the pain and the suffering.”

“Right now, America is raw. Her wounds are exposed,” Harris explained, before slamming Trump for his post-speech PR stunt at a nearby church. “And instead of having a president who understands it, who empathizes, who lifts up the spirits and acknowledges the pain, we have someone who chooses to hold up the Bible like a prop for his own political gain and for a photo op. And that’s just the reality of where we are.”

“Look, in the history of America, we have to have leaders who acknowledge black people have been treated as less than human in the history of our country and presently when you look at what happened to George Floyd. And America has never fully addressed the historical and systemic racism that has existed.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]