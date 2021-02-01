Katie Porter Details Hiding With AOC During Capitol Riot: We Found Sneakers in Case She ‘Needed to Literally Run for Her Life’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a very disturbing firsthand account Monday night of how she hid during the Capitol riots on January 6th.

Ocasio-Cortez said she hid in colleague Katie Porter’s officer, and Porter followed up during an MSNBC appearance.

Porter told Lawrence O’Donnell she was in her office when Ocasio-Cortez knocked and came in.

“Alex is really usually, like, unfailingly polite and very personable and she wasn’t even really talking to me,” Porter said. “She was opening up doors, and I was like, ‘Can I help you? Like, what are you looking for?’ And she said, ‘I’m looking for where I’m going to hide.'”

Porter said that at one point Ocasio-Cortez told her, “I hope I get to be a mom, I hope I don’t die today.”

She also told O’Donnell that they found sneakers for the New York Democrat to wear in case she “needed to literally run for her life.”

For hours, Porter said, “We stayed dark. We shut the windows, the curtains. We turned our phones off. We silenced everything and we just sat, you know, as still and as quiet as we could be and the hope that they would just run on by.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

