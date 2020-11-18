Kayleigh McEnany Brands Coronavirus Restrictions ‘Orwellian’: ‘That’s Not the American Way’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called coronavirus restrictions “Orwellian” during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

“I think a lot of the guidelines you’re seeing are Orwellian,” McEnany said on Fox News, Wednesday.

“Let me start by saying the CDC has put out considerations as we prepare to go about Thanksgiving, about socially distancing, wearing masks, doing what you can, and there’s a whole list — a page — of very good considerations,” she continued. “And in that they say we’re not recommending a certain number of people, but we are giving considerations that you should put in place.”

“I think that’s the American way,” McEnany argued, adding, “The American people know how to protect their health. We’ve dealt with Covid for many months. But it’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say if you gather in numbers more than six, we might come to your house and arrest you, and you get 30 days of jail time.”

The press secretary declared, “That’s not the American way. We don’t lose our freedom in this country. We make responsible health decisions as individuals.”

Later in the interview she went on by saying, “The American people are a freedom-loving people. We can make good decisions. We can wash our hands, wear masks, socially distance, but we can also decide in our own personal domicile — our own home — whether we can have our family members present at any given time.”

That is the American way, that is freedom,” McEnany concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

