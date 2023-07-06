Kayleigh McEnany Defends Hunter Biden Over White House Cocaine Discovery: ‘There’s No Way’ It’s His

Despite the renewed commentary about Hunter Biden’s history with drugs, Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany ruled out President Joe Biden’s son as a suspect in the White House cocaine case, mainly because the timing doesn’t add up.

The Fox News host and former Donald Trump White House press secretary was on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, and she used her former job experience to commentate on who had access to the White House area where the cocaine was found. She explained that the area is “heavily trafficked” and that the cocaine was likely “discovered rather quickly” because Secret Service officers watch the area.

“So it couldn’t have been there for days and days,” McEnany said. “It had have been there for — I would say — minutes before someone took notice.”

As Fox & Friends bashed Biden for saying nothing about the cocaine to reporters, they turned to the recurring discourse that the drugs might’ve been Hunter’s. This led to McEnany slamming Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for not having more information from the Secret Service’s investigation when she faced an avalanche of questions yesterday.

McEnany took further umbrage with Jean-Pierre because her refrain that the Biden family wasn’t at the White House when the cocaine was discovered is an already-established fact. To that point, though, McEnany explained why the drugs were unlikely to be Hunter’s.

For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David. There’s no way, It’s inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period, so I would rule him out at this point.

Watch above via Fox News.

