White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday faulted Democrats for being “late to the game” with respect to deploying law enforcement personnel to deal with violence by protesters around the country.

Noting the Trump administration deployed 1,000 National Guard troops and 200 Department of Justice personnel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, McEnany said President Donald Trump “showed up, and law and order arrived.” She said 300 protesters have been arrested nationally, according to Department of Justice figures, with 302 facing charges.

“Democrats are late to the game,” McEnany said. “It is incumbent on Democrats to step up. … Do not tolerate anarchy, violence, and destruction. Rioting is not right. Secure your streets.”

Protests over the weekend saw one man shot and killed in Portland, Oregon. Protests also continued in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the August 23 shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, allegedly by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey. Trump on Monday took credit for maintaining order in the city, writing on Twitter, “If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now.”

McEnany also noted Trump plans to visit the city on Tuesday to meet with local law enforcement and “some business owners.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]