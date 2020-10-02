White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that she didn’t want to “get into an exact timeline” after being asked when President Donald Trump — who has tested positive for Covid-19 — first learned of senior counselor Hope Hicks’ own positive coronavirus result.

On Fox News, Friday, Faulkner asked McEnany, “When did the president learn of Hope Hicks’ positive Covid-19 result? Because that’s kind of the beginning of our learning about it in the media, through her. So when did the president know about Hope Hicks?”

McEnany replied, “I don’t know the answer to that. I’m not going to get into an exact timeline, but its safe to say the president took precautions.”

“He learned of his positive test last night, within an hour we put out that information to the American people,” she declared. “I spoke to him and he was in very good spirits and is having mild symptoms right now.”

Faulkner pushed the topic, responding, “Some concern today is that Hope Hicks had traveled to Cleveland, Ohio — and we don’t know if that’s where the original spread happened — but we say that because the president was with her, was closely with her and the first lady, and in terms of notifying staff and journalists, people on the ground at that next event in Minnesota, they would have traveled together after she was known to have tested positive.”

“She had signs, symptoms on the plane, Air Force One. It’s been reported they quarantined her on the plane. What was some of the decision making around not maybe notifying people then?” she questioned.

McEnany claimed, “I was unaware of what was going on on Air Force One, but I can tell you this… Immediately when she got a positive result — and I think that she answered this question this morning as to the timeline of just before Marine One yesterday — immediately there was contact tracing that was put into place and all of the necessary procedures.”

“Contract tracing takes time, but rest assured we will always do what is in the best interest of the American people and those around, and I have confidence in the White House medical unit to make the right decisions as they did with Hope and with others,” she concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]