Fox News’ midday panel show, Outnumbered, skipped over the Jan. 6 hearings on Friday, despite lengthy coverage on the network of the first hearing throughout the morning.

Notably, one of Outnumbered’s co-hosts, former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, featured prominently in the hearings.

McEnany and Fox News host Sean Hannity exchanged text messages on Jan. 7 following the deadly attack on the Capitol the day before.

The committee showed the messages which outlined a five-point plan for Trump going forward.

Hannity texted points, including: “No. 1 – No more stolen election talk” and “No. 2 – Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit.”

McEnany responded, “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. You are doing a great service for your country.”

Texts between Sean Hannity and then-WH press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: pic.twitter.com/OsHa8Jxgn1 — Rose Wagner (@rosemwagner) June 10, 2022

At the time of the texts, McEnany was serving as Trump’s press secretary. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is leading the House Jan. 6 committee alongside Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), said the texts were proof the White House was aware of how damaging the riot was — and that it was Trump’s fault.

Outnumbered featured segments on record inflation, high gas prices impacting first responders, crime in New York City, Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s DUI, and some lighter news including Velveeta launching a nail polish that smells like its cheese.

Fox News covered the Jan. 6 hearings extensively throughout the morning including having guests on air like anchor Bret Baier, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram, and legal analyst Jonathan Turley.

Fox News opinion hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, who contacted the Trump White House to express their concern over the Jan. 6 riot have still covered the event extensively on their shows and have both been critical of the hearings on air. It is unclear if McEnany’s role working in the White House on Jan. 6 factored into Fox’s decision not to mention the hearings during Outnumbered.

