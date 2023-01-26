‘Keep Fighting Every Day’: Benjamin Hall Makes First On-Air Fox News Appearance Since Being Wounded in Ukraine

Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall triumphantly returned to the TV airwaves for the first time since he was injured while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It was March 14, 2022 when Hall was wounded during a Russian military attack outside of Kyiv. This was the same attack that killed Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Hall survived and was evacuated from Ukraine, but he lost part of his leg, a foot, was left with one workable hand, and he was blinded in one eye.

Hall beamed into Fox & Friends on Thursday to promote his new memoir, Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission To Make It Home. Asked about his recovery, Hall went into detail about his injuries as he explained that “you have to have a target, you have to get something to fight for” to move forward.

“I feel strong, I feel more confident than I ever have,” Hall said. “I think that you learn a lot going through things like this, and I was surrounded by so many wonderful people. That’s why I’m here today, and I look forward to everything that comes ahead.”

Hall went on to describe the importance of never giving up, and how he thought to himself, “I will get home, no matter what” — even as he lay injured in Ukraine. He read from a passage of his book where he recalled the explosions and how he was sustained by the thought of his daughters:

They brought me back, and I found the strength. I opened my eyes and managed to crawl out of the car. And then the third bomb hit the car itself. If it weren’t for them bringing me back, there is no way I would be here today.

Hall went on to say that Zakrzewski saved him and they got to speak before the latter’s death. He subsequently offered his thanks to the U.S. military figures who brought him to safety, along with the “incredible” team of doctors and nurses who helped him in his recovery.

“This book is about being saved,” Hall summed up. “It’s being saved by all of these people, and it’s that understanding that can give you so much strength. And we all think about Pierre every day, I think that is really important for us to do. And I think of my family every day, and I went through everything thanks to them. You have to remember those close things to you and keep fighting every day.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com