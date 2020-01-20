NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett asked White House counselor Kellyanne Conway today how President Donald Trump will be observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“The president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and agreed with for many years, including unity and equality,” Conway said.

She went on to say impeachment is “tear[ing] the country apart” and invoking Dr. King as she denounced the process:

“I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time, but when you see the articles of impeachment they came out, I don’t think it was within Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes or misdemeanors, and I think that anybody who cares about ‘and justice for all’ on today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that now the president now will have a full-throttle defense on the facts, and everybody should have that.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]