Kellyanne Conway Mocks Biden for Considering Female Running Mates: ‘Like a Co-Ed at the End of a Frat Party’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway fired on all cylinders as she used a Fox News interview to attack former Vice President Joe Biden for saying he’ll pick a woman to be his running mate in the 2020 election.

Speaking to Sandra Smith and Ed Henry on Wednesday, Conway led the interview by slamming the Obama administration over Susan Rice’s declassified email and its implications for the ongoing controversy surrounding Michael Flynn. Since Amb. Rice is thought to be on Biden’s shortlist of possible vice presidents, Conway was asked for what she thought about that, and what she thought about the fact that the former national security advisor is still under scrutiny by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Conway could have just answered the question straight up, but instead, she decided to go ahead with full snark that was topped off with an apparent allusion to Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” phrase.

You’ve seen the long and short list of Joe Biden’s VP choices. They all happen to be female. He sounds like a co-ed at the end of a frat party. I need a woman! So now he has binders of women he’s looking through, and he’s got people like Sally Yates and Susan Rice allegedly on this list, and those are two women who were very involved in the shenanigans that were happening in the days before we got here.

The interview went on with Conway assailing Rice and Yates about their connections to the Russia investigation, all while insisting that the Trump administration is completely focused on the coronavirus pandemic that continues to devastate the country.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]