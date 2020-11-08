President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense lawyer Ken Starr said on Fox News host Mark Levin’s Fox News Sunday evening primetime program that the idea to “count every vote” could transpire into an invitation of “lawlessness,” while further offering on the show another claim of widespread election fraud without providing any evidence to support it.

“In other words, this notion of count every vote, some votes are legal, some aren’t,” the Fox News host began. “Some are constitutional, some aren’t. In that order you speak to Justice [Samuel] Alito said segregated the votes that occurred after 8:00 P.M. EST on Election Day Tuesday, because those votes may be in question under our federal constitution based on what the state supreme court, that is the state supreme court may have disenfranchised those voters by violating the federal constitution.”

“Isn’t that the potential point that he is making here?” Levin asked Starr.

Starr agreed with Levin stating that counting every vote, in this instance, might be a crime.

“Exactly right,” Starr fired back.

“In fact, to count every vote may be a crime. It may even be a crime under federal law. It’s definitely a crime under state law if that is an — and there is the keyword — illegal ballot,” Starr continued. “That is why you see, and it is shameful that Vice President [Joe] Biden’s people and the vice president himself are saying count every vote and selling a lot of t-shirts.”

“That is a potential and an invitation for absolute lawlessness,” he added.

Starr then dove into an anecdotal story about an alleged voter he knows who cast a ballot for her dead husband while not providing any concrete evidence of widespread voter fraud impacting Trump’s re-election loss.

“I know the situation, very quickly, where a recently widowed woman knew how her late husband would vote, he was deceased. That’s a human tragedy,” Starr stated. “What is a travesty is, she cast his vote for him.”

“We call that absentee ballots? No — we call that an illegal ballot,” he stated.

