Fox Business host Kennedy slammed Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), calling her an “a-hole” for a tweet she posted directed at illegal immigrants.

Noem took to Twitter after President Joe Biden asked states to house migrants in their foster care system.

South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants… call me when you’re an American. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 14, 2021

Kennedy read the tweet out loud and sarcastically retorted, “Uhm, so, Governor Noem, call me when you’re not an a-hole. Oh? You’re never gonna call me? ‘Kay,” concluding with an eye roll.

She continued to say Republican governors like Noem sounded like “heartless and cruel jerks” for turning away these unaccompanied minors.

She expressed sympathy for the children, describing them as “thousands of kids with nowhere to go, living in horrible, deplorable situations, giving each other Covid, being sexually assaulted, being underfed — they’re not being watched properly.”

Kennedy also didn’t pull her punches on the Biden administration. “Everyone has managed to screw this up. No one has any real plans. No one’s taken it seriously. The Vice President is not taking it seriously.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]