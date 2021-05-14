Kevin McCarthy Says Biden Doesn’t ‘Have the Energy of Donald Trump’: Trump ‘Didn’t Need to Sleep Five Hours a Night’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke admirably of former President Donald Trump, claiming, “Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep five hours a night.”

McCarthy appeared alongside Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and the new House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Hannity Friday.

Sean Hannity asked McCarthy for his observations on President Joe Biden after their recent meeting. Hannity said of the president, “I kinda see Joe as a little bit out of it, well, a little bit more than out of it, a little checked out. And I’m concerned that I am not the only one that sees it. As a matter of fact, everybody I talk to says they see it.”

The congressman compared Biden to his predecessor. “At no time, having known Joe Biden for some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump. Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep 5 hours and he would be engaged. If you called Donald Trump, he’d get on the phone before staff would.”

McCarthy offered some mild positives about the current president. “He was with it. He was engaging and giving me numbers and talking.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

