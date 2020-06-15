White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow stood by his recent comments dismissing the idea of “systemic racism” in the United States, at one point bringing up the election and reelection of Barack Obama.

After talking about the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the subject of his recent comments came up and Kudlow said, “I don’t believe in systemic racism. I think the American system is the best system ever devised for mankind, for history. We are liberty, we are equality, we are fairness.”

He said “I will grant you there are some people who may be racist” and that there are “bad apples” in police departments, but again said he doesn’t consider it to be a systemic issue.

“Here’s a thought,” Kudlow said. “President Obama, the first black president, was elected twice, and he got 79 million white votes. 79 million in two elections. Therefore I find it hard to understand something called systemic racism.”

He went on to say there “absolutely” are changes that can be made, hinting at the executive order coming on policing.

“n the whole, we have come so far in this country because of our open system, because we are a democracy, because we believe in freedom and we believe in equality,” Kudlow added.

You can watch above, via CNBC.

