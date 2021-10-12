LA County Sheriff Defends Refusal to Enforce Vax Mandate, Says Officials Are ‘Embracing This Woke Alternate Universe’

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke with Tucker Carlson Tuesday night about his decision not to enforce the vaccine mandate.

Villanueva recently said he wouldn’t enforce the mandate impacting all county employees because “I don’t want to be in a position to lose 5, 10 percent of my workforce overnight.”

He told Carlson, “I believe in the vaccine, I believe in the science, but if someone else who is an employee does not believe in that, who am I to impose on them my belief system?”

Villanueva accused the Board of Supervisors of “embracing this woke alternate universe” where they “send off edicts like Moses coming down from the mountains.”

“I have to deal in reality, and that is a very dangerous and nonsensical mandate,” he added.

Carlson asked him if he argued that “if you force 10% of my work forced to quit, people will die.”

Villanueva continued going after city officials and said they want to keep defunding law enforcement.

Carlson ended the interview by telling him, “I hope you run for office.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

