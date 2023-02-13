Lady Gaga’s Father Appears on Fox News to Destroy ‘Filthy’ New York: ‘I Wouldn’t Raise Two Girls Here Anymore’

New York City restauranteur Joe Germanotta, who also happens to be the father of pop star Lady Gaga, blasted the state of the city in a Fox News appearance on Monday.

Germanotta owns Joanne Trattoria and he declared he would not raise two daughters in the city if he had young children today.

“I would never raise two girls here again. It’s just not safe here anymore. The crime — it’s unpredictable. You don’t know where it’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen,” he told America Reports co-host Sandra Smith.

Asked if he’s witnessed an escalation in crime at his Upper West Side restaurant, Germanotta lamented the fact that it used to be an area that was “immune” from what he’s seeing now. The entrepreneur claimed he felt the city had gone back in time by a decade, taking issue with trash piling up on the street, weed shops popping up “everywhere,” and the city “lifting” punishment for crimes like public urination.

“The Upper West Side used to be pretty immune to this stuff, but now it’s come full circle. It’s like the city took a step back 10 years. I want to say the ’80s, but it’s not as bad as the ’80s,” he said.

The restauranteur said he hasn’t seen any “noticeable change” under New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D). Adams has spoken about his concerns with crime in New York City in the past and blasted soft bail laws for being behind quick releases.

Watch above via Fox News.

