Laura Ingraham Calls Biden, Harris Comments About Systemic Racism in America ‘The Big Lie’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham said Tuesday night that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris talking about systemic racism in America are pushing “the big lie.”

Both Biden and Harris spoke after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges Tuesday, and both talked about the need to come to terms with systemic racism in the United States. Biden called it “a stain on our nation’s soul.”

Ingraham played part of their comments and said, “That’s the big lie. Systemic racism.”

She said liberals see George Floyd as “a stepping stone to tearing down America” and again talked about “the big lie” as she said, “They want to reprogram all of America to believe that justice isn’t served when just one individual pays for criminal wrongdoing — for them, punishment has to be wide-reaching and never-ending.”

She showed part of the video of Biden and Harris’ post-verdict call with the Floyd family, in which the president talked about “dealing with genuine systemic racism,” and said, “Again, you’ve got to insert the big lie into the conversation.”

“The fact of the matter is, we live in a great country, with overwhelmingly charitable good people,” Ingraham said. “Acts of depravity and racism do not define us and we despise it collectively. We want the law applied equally and fairly across the board, which is what our Constitution requires. When we see innocent Americans brutalized we’re disgusted and we pray for justice.”

She concluded by saying again Biden is “incapable” of telling Americans the truth.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

