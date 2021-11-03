Laura Ingraham Suggests Italian-American Voters in New Jersey Were Influenced by ‘Attacks on Christopher Columbus’
Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked Sean Hannity Wednesday night if “attacks on Christopher Columbus” influenced the New Jersey vote.
Governor Phil Murphy narrowly beat Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in a race that was much closer than expected.
So Ingraham raised this question:
Don’t you think that some of the Italian vote in New Jersey got a little sick of the attacks on Christopher Columbus? I’m sorry, nobody’s talked about that, but I have a lot of friends in Bergen County and they’re like, “People were killing each other, it was a horrible time,” but they really took offense to the attacks on Columbus and Columbus Day. I know it’s just a small issue, but I kept hearing that all day long from people.
A number of states have embraced Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day, though as of last month New Jersey was not on that list.
Recently Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy called Columbus “the first victim of cancel culture.”
You can watch above, via Fox News.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com