An interesting conversation between Lawrence Jones and Steve Doocy occurred on the set of Fox & Friends Friday morning that neatly summed up the current issues surrounding vaccine hesitancy amid another spike in Covid-19.

At issue is a recent decision to reinstate indoor mask mandates in Los Angeles County to mitigate the spread of the new Delta variant, the news of which was predictably derided by many conservative media outlets, including of course Mr. Jones.

Doocy announced the news of the reinstated mask mandate before running a clip of CDC Director Dr. Rachelle Walensky saying “We are asking people to be honest with themselves. If they’re vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask, of course, that, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask, they are not safe.”

“That was one of the — one of the best reasons to get the shot,” Doocy followed. “It’s like if I get the shot, I don’t have to wear the mask anymore. Except in L.A. County where now, you know, they are doing the polar opposite of what the CDC says.” Or, perhaps there are a number of unvaccinated individuals who are flouting the guidelines and still not wearing a mask, which is likely causing the recent spike of infections?

Jones was immediately aggrieved by the LA County mandate, which he used as an excuse for why people are opting not to get vaccinated. “They keep asking the question why people won’t get vaccinated. We have all gotten vaccinated. Some people have resistance,” he said. “It’s because of information like this.”

He then curiously called out Dr. Walensky’s guidance of unvaccinated people still wearing masks. “When you put out disinformation and people are saying why get the vaccination? We are not going to return to normal anyway? What’s the use of doing it? Why?”

“You won’t die,” Doocy flatly stated, reinforcing his role of the voice of reason on a program that consistently gives cover for those who are opting not to get the Covid vaccine.

Doocy continued to explain why the mask mandate in LA county is necessary. “I think there are a lot of people who have not had the shot, and they are not wearing the mask,” adding that they are “part of the problem,” and spreading it.

A surprised Ainsley Earhardt asked “they didn’t get the vaccine?” to which Doocy said that he knew “that it’s happening for a fact.”

“That’s dangerous then if people do that because this is a deadly virus,” Earhardt replied.

So the LA County indoor mask mandate is designed to ensure that everyone wears a mask, but specifically targets the unvaccinated people who are ignoring the mask guidelines and spreading the deadly contagion. A good way to stop the spread of this virus, of course, is to just get vaccinated, which Fox & Friends should do a MUCH better job of explaining to its viewers, many of whom share the same political beliefs as the majority of the vaccine-hesitant.

It’s not rocket science people.

Watch above via Fox News.

