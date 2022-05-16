Lawrence O’Donnell Blames Rupert Murdoch for Buffalo Shooting: ‘White Supremacist Mass Murderers… Take Encouragement from Fox’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell blamed billionaire Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch for this past weekend’s massacre in Buffalo, New York.

Police say Payton Gendron, 18, killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Tops supermarket in a mostly-Black part of the city. The killings are reported to have been racially-motivated.

Authorities said Gendron posted a long screed online in which he expressed racist and anti-Semitic views.

He also embraced the replacement theory, the idea that Whites’ political power is being purposely diluted by an influx of immigrants.

On The Last Word on Monday, O’Donnell blamed Murdoch for the propagation of replacement theory on Fox News, particular on Tucker Carlson’s show. He read from a Boston Globe article which blamed the network for murders. O’Donnell unloaded on the media magnate.

O’Donnell said Fox News hosts will cease to discuss the theory “the minute Rupert Murdoch tells them to stop.” He continued,

Every minute spent talking about the TV hosts on Fox is a minute that hides the true villain of the [Boston Globe piece]. Rupert Murdoch is the billionaire puppeteer. In 1995, when Robert Murdoch was planning to create a cable news channel he had never heard of any of the people who are now his most prominent hosts. But Rupert Murdoch knew what he wanted fox to do from day one, and Fox has always done, and said exactly what Murdoch wants.

O’Donnell later said Murdoch is responsible for White supremacist bloodshed:

Fox News doesn’t have hands, but Rupert Murdoch does. White supremacist mass murderers in this country can take encouragement from Fox, [who want to] among other things, stop immigration to this country, as does Fox. A company owned and operated by an immigrant who has done more damage to this country in the 21st Century than any immigrant in the world has done to any other country in the 21st Century.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

