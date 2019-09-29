Lindsey Graham Goes Off When Challenged on CBS: Whistleblower Complaints Just ‘Hearsay’

Sen. Lindsey Graham went off on Margaret Brennan’s attempt to note the whistleblower complaint was partially backed up by President Donald Trump’s call transcript, handwaving it as “opinion.”

Graham was appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday morning to defend Trump as the president faces an impeachment inquiry, stemming from an anonymous whistleblower alleging Trump was using his office for personal, political gain.

“This seems to me like a political setup. It is all hearsay. You can’t get a parking ticket conviction based on hearsay, but the whistleblower didn’t hear the phone call,” Graham said.

“But you are saying this is hearsay, the complaint on a number of fronts is matched by the call record,” Brennan said.

Graham began to talk over Brennan and got angry with her.

“You have an opinion, I have an opinion and you got me on the show to tell you what I think,” Graham said. “I think Mueller did good job for the country and there was nothing there. I think this whole thing is a sham. I can’t believe we are talking about impeaching the president based on an accusation based on hearsay. Who is this whistleblower? What bias do they have? Why did they pick this whistleblower to tell a hearsay story? The transcript does not match the complaint.”

“Republicans believe this president’s being persecuted. They don’t love Donald Trump and the way he does business, they like what he does, but they believe he is being persecuted, they believe everybody is out to get him and I believe as to this complaint, it smells,” Graham continued.

