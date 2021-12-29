Lindsey Graham Reacts to Harry Reid’s Death: ‘He Will Be Missed, But I’m Excited About 2022’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was interviewed by Eric Bolling on Newsmax Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the death of former Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV). The Senate icon died on Tuesday at the age of 82.

“Senator before we let you go, we lost Harry Reid,” said Bolling. “Can you give us your thoughts on Harry Reid as senator and his passing?”

Graham responded by offering the requisite condolences before making an odd pivot to the 2022 midterms, apropos of nothing.

“Well, number one, he was a real partisan guy,” Graham responded. “But I liked him personally. I mean, he believed in what he believed, and I can deal with people who believe something different than me. I always trusted Harry.”

Graham explained Reid had helped secured funding for the Port of Charleston in South Carolina. The senator said he’ll “never forget that,” but reiterated that Reid was partisan.

“But he was a partisan guy,” Graham continued. “He changed the rules of the Senate for judges. I think that set in motion Trump getting three Supreme Court picks. But I want his family and friends to know that they’re in my prayers. He was a good man. He fought hard for his causes. And he will be missed, but I’m excited about 2022. I’ve never been more excited about the future of the Republican Party then than I am right now.”

In 2013, Reid moved to lower the threshold to confirm district and circuit court judges from 60 votes to 51 in response to Senate Republicans filibustering President Obama’s judicial nominees. However, the higher threshold was maintained for Supreme Court nominees until Mitch McConnell and GOP senators lowered it to 51 votes in 2017.

Graham added that President Joe Biden has been a “disaster” and said, “I miss President Trump.”

He concluded, “I think we’re gonna clean their clock in 2022.”

