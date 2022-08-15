Liz Cheney Fires Back at Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Word Salad’ Urging Her Ouster: ‘Was There an Actual Sentence in There Somewhere?’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) hit back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is in Wyoming campaigning against her ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary.

McCarthy is taking the unusual step of endorsing a primary challenger to a member of his own conference after Cheney has spoken out forcefully and repeatedly against former President Donald Trump. Both Trump and McCarthy have endorsed Cheney’s opponent Harriet Hageman.

Fox News Senior National Correspondent Rich Edson spoke with McCarthy in Wyoming for an interview that aired Monday.

“The principle philosophy is less government, an idea of freedom and the aspect – just the concepts of a country that’s conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that we’re all –” McCarthy said, before Edson interrupted to note Cheney’s very conservative track record.

“But hasn’t she fit that bill over the last several years?” Edson asked.

“I think her whole focus has been different,” McCarthy replied. “Her whole focus has been against one individual, whether she has information or not, instead of focusing on her district itself.”

McCarthy went on to predict that Republicans will retake the House after November’s midterm elections and that he will be elected Speaker.

Edson noted McCarthy is miffed by Cheney’s membership on the House Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump and the Capitol insurrection.

“Cheney has called Trump a domestic threat to the United States,” Edson relayed.

During his report, he noted he just heard back from Cheney’s campaign with the following quote.

“It’s really difficult to understand that word salad,” her campaign said. “Was there an actual sentence in there somewhere?”

Watch above via Fox News.

