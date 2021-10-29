Liz Cheney’s Office Fires Back at Tucker Carlson Calling Her a ‘Coward’ for Skipping His Show — By Publishing Emails

Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s office responded to Tucker Carlson by posting the email exchange they had with Fox News.

Carlson is dropping a documentary on Fox Nation next week called “Patriot Purge,” and the absolutely insane trailer released this week features someone describing January 6 as a “false flag.”

It received plenty of condemnation (some of Carlson’s colleagues expressed outrage to Mediaite’s Colby Hall), including from Cheney, one of the two Republicans on the House Select Committee on January 6th.

“It appears that Fox News is giving Tucker Carlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6,” she tweeted.

Carlson defended the special and called Cheney a “coward” Thursday night for not going on his show. He said the Wyoming congresswoman “emphatically refused” when his show reached out to invite her on.

Cheney’s office responded Friday morning by posting the email exchange they had with Fox News.

Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler shared the exchange on Twitter and said, “He completely omitted the rational reason why Liz Cheney won’t participate in his dangerous efforts. Isn’t the liar and the coward the person who is unwilling to tell his viewers the truth about both the 2020 election and January 6th?”

The email chain shows Adler responding to the booking request by saying, “Tucker has had countless opportunities to explain to his viewers that the election was not stolen. Instead, he continues to promote dangerous conspiracies using the language that provoked violence against law enforcement and our Capitol on January 6th. Liz will not participate in that.”

Tucker's staff didn't call. They emailed. He completely omitted the rational reason why Liz Cheney won't participate in his dangerous efforts. Isn't the liar and the coward the person who is unwilling to tell his viewers the truth about both the 2020 election and January 6th? https://t.co/kayyCJrBbH pic.twitter.com/InVarLMMrN — Jeremy Adler (@JeremyAdler) October 29, 2021

The Anti-Defamation League sent a letter to Lachlan Murdoch Thursday asking, “As the head of a well-established news organization, I have to ask: where is the line for you and Fox? How many more people need to die or how many individuals must subscribe to groundless conspiracies before you say enough is enough?”

